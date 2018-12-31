SPORTS

Texas A&M routs NC State 52-13 in Gator Bowl

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley picks up extra yardage during the first half of the Sun Bowl. (Andres Leighton)

A bad start to each half helps derail N.C. State's quest to win its 10th game. Texas A&M pulls away in the Gator Bowl to win 52-13.

Looking to impress NFL scouts, Wolfpack Quarterback Ryan Finley was picked off twice. Aggies linebacker Tyrel Dodson returned the second INT 78 yards for a touchdown early in the 2nd half to put A&M up by 15. The Pack never got within 8 points again.

Things could not have started worse for the Pack. Aggies QB Kellen Mond kept the ball and ran for 62 yards on the games second play. N.C. State was in a hole just 26 seconds in.

Momentum switched on a deflected pass. Senior Darian Roseboro got a hand up to deflect a Mond pass later in the 1st quarter. Eurndraus Bryant snatched it out of the air for the games first turnover deep in Aggies territory. Five plays later, Finely to CJ Riley who made a dazzling one handed catch to put N.C. State up 10-7.

Later in the fist half, Chris Dunn added a second field goal, a career best 49 yarder, to give the Wolfpack a 13-7 lead. Looking lifeless, Texas A&M is sparked with a nice punt return. 4 plays later Trayveon Williams dives in to push the Aggies back in front. 14-13.
