college basketball

UNC beats NC State 75-65 in 7th straight victory at PNC

UNC coach Roy Williams greets N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts on Monday night. (Bridget Condon)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It doesn't seem to matter who takes the court when North Carolina plays in Raleigh. It doesn't seem to matter what the Tar Heels record is or how well they are trending. UNC is always up for to face their rival N.C. State and they were again in the 237th meeting, winning 75-65. It's Carolina's 7th straight victory of the Wolfpack at the PNC, a streak that dates back to 2013.

The loss is the 2nd straight for the Wolfpack who are back firmly on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. Once again, C.J. Bryce was held scoreless just as he was in the Packs loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Bryce finishing the game 0-8 from the field.

N.C. State took charge early jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Jericole Hellems scored 8 of State's first 12 points. But UNC would rally and the teams would trade the lead 13 times in the first half.

Heels big man Garrison Brooks was unstoppable in the paint. The junior scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half as the Heels would rally for a four point lead at the break, 39-35.

With 13:43 to play in the 2nd half, DJ Funderburk would slam down 2 of his xx to pull the Pack to within three. That's as close as they would get. Grad transfer Christian Keeling hit a couple of big shots and Andrew Platek knocked down a three, part of an eight nothing run to push the lead to 63-52.

Carolina has won two in a row as they claw their way back to .500 at 10-10
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcollege basketballnc state wolfpackunc basketball
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Alvarado steals a win for Georgia Tech over N.C. State, 64-58
Roy Williams surpasses Dean Smith on all-time career wins list
No. 8 Duke ends 2-game skid by beating Miami 89-59
UNC Air Operations pilot takes playful jab at struggling Tar Heels
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trooper shoots armed person during traffic stop in Robeson County
E Cornwallis Rd closed overnight following single-car crash
Man dies after being shot near Raleigh community center
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Mom accused of shoplifting with 12-year-old daughter
Crews begin installing new appliances at McDougald Terrace
Show More
Family of Holocaust survivors reflect 75 years after Auschwitz liberation
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide: Craven Co. sheriff
Fayetteville mother charged after 4 small children left home alone
Durham health officials post signs reminding residents of cigarette ban
Victim of attempted lynching given $18K to pay off home loan
More TOP STORIES News