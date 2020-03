EMBED >More News Videos UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham talks about coronavirus and college sports

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham was just like the rest of us, settling in for what he hoped would be an entertaining weekend of basketball at the ACC Tournament.The Tar Heels ended up getting ousted that Thursday night , in what turned out to be the final game of the ACC season. That same night, Rudy Gobert was revealed to be positive for the Coronavirus and the NBA shut down. Everything else in the sports world soon followed.I talked with Cunningham on Tuesday morning about those early hours and days, what his role was in deciding next steps for UNC Athletics, how his days are filled now and what lies ahead.Watch the entire interview above.