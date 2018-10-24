Who would start if Duke's players had stayed in school?

Jack White and Javin DeLaurier could've opted to go elsewhere three years ago and been the focal point of another college basketball team.Instead, they chose Duke. They may play for the highest-profile program in college basketball but White and DeLaurier exist in relative anonymity, forever in the shadow of a rotating cast of freshman super-phenoms.Jayson Tatum, Frank Jackson, Marvin Bagley, Wendell Carter to name just a few from the past couple years and now Barrett, Williamson, and Reddish.We decided to put both of Duke's main leaders and "glue guys" on the spot:If they were the coach, which of their teammates from the past three years would crack the starting lineup?It's a fun question that nearly broke their brains.Watch the video to hear them struggle with the answer.