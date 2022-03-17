Spring Lake accounting tech used more than $400,000 in town funds, audit finds

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former accounting technician and finance director in Spring Lake used nearly a half million dollars of town funds for herself, according to an audit.
According to investigators, the woman who stole the money did so between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2021.
During that time, she reportedly wrote 72 checks for personal use totaling at least $430,112. She was fired in July.
In addition, the audit found that other town employees used questionable credit cards to rack up $102,877 in charges.
State Auditor Beth A. Wood recommends legal action be taken against the former accounting technician. Also, the Board of Alderman is encouraged to create procedures around financial operations to prevent and detect problems in the future.
