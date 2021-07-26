State Commission could take over Spring Lake's finances

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Spring Lake's Board of Aldermen is holding a meeting Wednesday to discuss the town budget and presumably the ongoing investigation into "financial irregularities" in the town.
The Local Government Commission, a group that advises and assists municipalities dealing with financial strife, appears set to take over control of Spring Lake's finances.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Monday the LGC has preemptively passed the resolution to take control of Spring Lake's finances -- if their new fiscal year budget doesn't satisfy the parameters in place.
The investigation is a culmination of years of Spring Lake dealing with financial scrutiny. State Auditor Beth Wood, who is a member of the Local Government Commission, told state leaders in a meeting on June 22 that the LGC should take control of the town's finances.
"We are in there investigating and looking for missing money, so there are a lot of things going on," Wood said in that public meeting.
Spring Lake had not at that point passed a budget and was sitting at a $1.2 million shortfall. The LGC's pressure led to town leaders passing a "responsible" budget, according to a State Treasurer's press release.
Folwell told ABC11 in a previous story that Spring Lake has been on the Unit Assistance List for quite a while. It's a watch list for municipalities that deal with financial trouble within their general fund, water and sewer funds, and other irregularities.
