Man killed in Spring Lake home invasion identified

A preliminary investigation showed someone broke into the home and shot the man inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was killed after being shot during a home invasion in the Town of Spring Lake has been identified.

Police say it happened Monday night on South Fourth Street.

An investigation showed suspects broke into the home and shot 26-year-old Charles Michael Conley who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477).