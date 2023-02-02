  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man killed in Spring Lake home invasion identified

WTVD logo
Thursday, February 2, 2023 5:59PM
Man killed in Spring Lake home invasion, shooter on the run
EMBED <>More Videos

A preliminary investigation showed someone broke into the home and shot the man inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was killed after being shot during a home invasion in the Town of Spring Lake has been identified.

Police say it happened Monday night on South Fourth Street.

An investigation showed suspects broke into the home and shot 26-year-old Charles Michael Conley who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW