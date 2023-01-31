Man killed in Spring Lake home invasion, shooter on the run

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed after being shot during a home invasion in the Town of Spring Lake.

Police say it happened last night on South Fourth Street.

A preliminary investigation showed suspects broke into the home and shot the man inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man who was killed is being withheld until family can be notified.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477).