Caniac builds his own Stanley Cup from repurposed metal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While players for the Carolina Hurricanes work to bring home the Stanley Cup, one die-hard fan went ahead and made his own.

The vaunted prize that all NHL teams are battling for in the playoffs is a 35 inch tall, 37 pound silver and nickel alloy bowl on a pedestal.

The real Stanley Cup is actually the oldest existing trophy given to professional sports league champions in North America, as it traces its roots back to 1892 when it was named after Lord Stanley of Preston, the Governor of Canada who gave the cup to the countries top-ranked amateur ice hockey team.

Caniac John Flack's metal replica of the Stanley Cup weighs a whooping 160 pounds!

Flack, who has been a Hurricanes season ticket holder for 20 years, felt inspired to make his own version of the championship trophy following the Stadium Series game on February 18.

"I did make it before Svech got hurt," Flack said. "I think we can win it without him."

Flack spent nearly 150 hours putting together the trophy made out of scrap yard metal.

"Any piece of metal I find, I collect," he said.

Flack specializes in repurposing vintage items into furniture and metal sculpture.

"Oh I love making this stuff," Flack said. "I'm almost always making something."