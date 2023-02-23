NHL Stadium Series game in Raleigh sets sales and ratings records

No NHL Stadium Series game has ever sold as much merchandise in one day as the one in Raleigh on February 18.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- No NHL Stadium Series game has ever sold as much merchandise in one day as the one in Raleigh on February 18.

The NHL said the previous record holder was the NHL Stadium Series in Pittsburgh in 2017. Raleigh's event beat that record by 2.4 percent.

The sales numbers were great in person and online, as NHLShop.com also set a record on Feb. 18.

The merchandising success is just another success story for Raleigh's argument that it is a premiere hockey market.

ESPN reports that the game averaged 1.1 million viewers. That's the most viewed edition of the Stadium Series since the 2019 match between Pittsburg and Philadelphia.

At its peak, 1.5 million people were watching the game; that's the second-most viewed game of the NHL season so far, and it's the most watched regular season game to ever happen in Raleigh.