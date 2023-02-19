Carolina Hurricanes jump out to 4-0 lead in team's first ever NHL Stadium Series game

Fans turn out in droves ahead of NHL Stadium Series game in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes look to be on their way to winning the big game against the Washington Capitals inside Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Canes scored one goal in the first period, and then added three in the second period to take on a commanding 4-0 lead.

The goal scorers for the Canes include Martin Necas, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Teuvo Teravainen and Paul Stastny.

The Carolina Hurricanes currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Bruins.

Saturday night was a primetime opportunity for the Canes and the City of Raleigh on the national stage. The game was sold out and fans came out in droves early to fill the nearly 60,000 seat football stadium.

