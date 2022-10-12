Bus driver shortage forces GoTriangle, GoDurham, GoRaleigh to cancel shuttle to NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoTriangle, GoRaleigh and GoDurham will not provide shuttles to take people to and from the NC State Fair in 2022.

The public transit companies said they had to get rid of the shuttles this year because there are not enough drivers to staff the routes.

Bus drivers are in high demand across the country, with countless schools and transit companies being forced to get creative about staffing and/or eliminate routes.

NC State Fair 2022: Tickets, policies and special event days

The bus driver shortage is also forcing the fair itself to close some of the park and ride lots in 2022. The Bandwidth Dogwood Lot and Hwy 54 Cardinal Lot are both still operational.

Full information about park and ride locations and hours can be found here.

AMTRAK will operate a special train stop right in front of Gate 1 at the fair. Learn more about train times and buy tickets here.

If you wish to drive yourself to the fair, you'll be able to access free parking at the fairgrounds, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena.

Tickets for the event are available now. Early ticket prices are $10 dollars for ages 13-64. Childrens tickets for ages 6-12 will be sold for $5, and children under 6 will get in free

The State Fair will run from October 13-23.

WATCH: NC State Fair releases menu of new food items

CLEAR BAG POLICY

The state fair clear bag policy will continue to be in place this year. Any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. Wristlets, diaper bags and medical equipment bags will be accepted into the fair, even if they are not clear, but will require additional inspection.

SPECIAL EVENT DAYS

AccessABILITY Day - Oct. 16

AccessABILITY day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this year. Rides and games will operate with no lights or music beginning at 10 a.m. Music stages will only play acoustic sets and the PA system will only be used for lost visitor announcements. There will be a "Bandwidth Chill Out Zone" where guests and take a break from the busy atmosphere outside. Noise-canceling headphones and guidebooks will also be available.

Senior Citizen Day - Oct. 18

Seniors can enter free of charge on Oct. 18.

Military Appreciation Day - Oct. 19

There will be a tractor parade at 10 a.m. and music from the 440th Army Band.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day - Oct. 20

Bring six cans of food and enter the fair for free.

For more information on special event days visit the NC State Fair website.