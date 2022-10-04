NC State Fair releases new food items ahead of 2022 opening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the list we've all been waiting for and so many people are excited for it, the NC State Fair website temporarily crashed on Tuesday morning after the 38 new food options were released.

Of course, it's not fair food unless you have a lot of deep fried options. Piggie tails are deep fried bacon strips with cinnamon and powdered sugar on top and drizzled with syrup.

If that sounds too sweet, you can't go wrong with deep fried bacon mac-n-cheese tacos or a jerk BBQ pulled pork bowl.

But if you do have a sweet tooth, there's the Dole pineapple split or the pumpkin spice mini pancakes.

For our adventurous eaters, this one is exotic. The rattlesnake corn dog is deep fried and topped with avocado sauce.

"It is something that builds excitement about the fair. And it is one of the reasons we release it before the fair comes out so we can help build that excitement so we can encourage people to get their tickets and make plans to come to the fair once or maybe even twice," said Heather Overton, NC Agriculture.

If you want to try something on this list, you can get your advance tickets now and save a little bit of money. You can buy them in person at the Museum of History in downtown Raleigh, Gate 9 at the fairgrounds or at the State Farmers' Market. You can also buy them online through October 13.