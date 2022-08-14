NC State Fair tickets go on sale Monday

North Carolina is gearing up for this year's NC State Fair in October.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is gearing up for this year's NC State Fair in October.

The fair this year will have something for everyone including entertainment, rides, animals, family activities and deep-fried food delights.

Tickets for the event will go on sale online starting Monday August 15.

Early ticket prices are expected to be $10 dollars for ages 13-64. Childrens tickets for ages 6-12 will be sold for $5, and children under 6 will get in free

The State Fair will run from October 13-23.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

The state fair clear bag policy will continue to be in place this year. Any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. Wristlets, diaper bags and medical equipment bags will be accepted into the fair, even if they are not clear, but will require additional inspection.

SPECIAL EVENT DAYS

AccessABILITY Day - Oct. 16

AccessABILITY day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this your. Rides and games will operate with no lights or music beginning at 10 a.m. Music stages will only play acoustic sets and the PA system will only be used for lost visitor announcements. There will be a "Bandwidth Chill Out Zone" where guests and take a break from the busy atmosphere outside. Noise-canceling headphones and guidebooks will also be available.

Senior Citizen Day - Oct. 18

Seniors can enter free of charge on Oct. 18.

Military Appreciation Day - Oct. 19

There will be a tractor parade at 10 a.m. and music from the 440th Army Band.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day - Oct. 20

Bring six cans of food and enter the fair for free.

For more information on special event days visit the NC State Fair website.