North Carolina State Fair rides being inspected before opening day by NC Department of Labor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're just two days away from the opening of the North Carolina State Fair. Organizers and vendors have been busy preparing for the fair's return, but first they must pass a critical step.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Department of Labor is inspecting nearly 100 rides. They will check the restraints and mechanical conditions of each ride.

Inspectors also check to see that all operators of the equipment are knowledgeable in the safe operation of their ride and that they are 18-years-old.

Ride inspectors certify only the amusement devices that meet the manufacturer's specifications 100%.

Any rides that do not pass are not allowed to open until the issues have been addressed and given a new passing inspection.

This year's new rides include Air Maxx, Crazy Cabs, Techno Jump, Wave Swinger 2 and Wipe Out.