2023 NC State Fair announces total attendance, praises successful year

Over 11 days, nearly 1 million people went to the NC State Fair in Raleigh this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A strong final weekend for the NC State Fair pushed total attendance numbers to more than 925,000 people.

The official number of visitors reached 926,425. That's around 100,000 more people than visited in 2021 but more than 30,000 fewer than visited last year.

The fair has seen more than 1 million visitors five separate times, but that feat has not been achieved since 2017.

"I am grateful for our fairgoers, vendors and businesses that support the fair," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "It is a celebration of the best of North Carolina and feels like an annual reunion that brings together everything that makes North Carolina a great place to live. It is also a celebration of our state's $103.2 billion agriculture industry, from the daily farm families highlighted, the mock tobacco auction, livestock competitions and horse shows to the horticultural displays, Got to Be N.C. Agriculture Pavilion and soil and forestry exhibits."

SEE ALSO | Cost to attend NC State Fair daunting but unsurprising to visitors: 'Not easy on the wallet'

SEE ALSO | Thousands attended final Saturday at the North Carolina State Fair: 'It's crowded'