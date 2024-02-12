Modern, glass building part of makeover for State Fairgrounds

The 32,000-square-foot building will hold nine year-round food vendors and offer extra space to other vendors for the State Fair.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new vision to improve the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

It's all centered on the new Midway Event Center. The goal is to modernize the fairgrounds.

The new, glassy modern building is set to replace the outdated, 70-year-old lunch-stand building.

The 32,000-square-foot building will hold nine year-round food vendors and offer extra space to other vendors when the North Carolina State Fair rolls around in the fall.

State officials said the facility is part of a three-to-four-year improvement project.

However, we're still waiting for an official timeline and completion dates.