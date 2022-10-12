Food vendors inspected at North Carolina State Fair 2022 before opening day

Inspectors will check food vendors on Wednesday after spending Tuesday looking at the almost 100 rides at the fair this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With just over 24 hours to go until the opening of the North Carolina State Fair, safety inspectors will continue their work to make sure the annual event is ready when the gates open.

New food items include pumpkin pancakes, Pepsi mini-glazed donuts, cookie dough on a stick and salmon pops.

Safety inspectors will keep patrolling the midway and investigate if needed until the fair closes on October 23.

Multiple bus lines announced that there will be no shuttle service to the fair in 2022 because of a bus driver shortage.