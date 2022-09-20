North Carolina state trooper shoots kidnapping suspect who opened fire from bed of truck

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina trooper shot a kidnapping suspect who opened fire on him from the bed of a truck after a traffic stop early Tuesday.

About 6:45 a.m., the State Highway Patrol was notified of multiple hit-and-run crashes between McDowell and Burke counties in the western part of the state.

In addition to the collisions, a subsequent related armed kidnapping was reported on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.

Troopers were told that the suspect was in the bed of the kidnapped person's truck, heading east on I-40

Sgt. Aaron Johnson spotted the truck, which had pulled to the shoulder of the interstate. As he approached, the suspect, a woman in the bed of the truck, fired shots at the trooper and Johnson fired back, striking the woman.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where she was described as stable. Johnson was not injured.

Authorities are working to positively identify the suspect, the State Highway Patrol said.

Johnson has been placed on administrative duty, which is agency standard in any member-involved shooting.

The SBI will oversee the investigation of the officer-involved shooting,

Charges will be filed against the suspect.