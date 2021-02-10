23-year-old UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting; suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting suspect is in custody after a 23-year-old UPS driver was shot and killed Wednesday in downtown Raleigh.Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of S. East Street near East Lenoir Street.On arrival, officers found 23-year-old Dylan Scott Wall, a UPS employee, suffering from a gunshot wound, he was taken to WakeMed hospital where he later died.Raleigh police said 30-year-old Stephen Joseph Bynem is being held at the Wake County Detention Center in relation to Wall's murder.Surrounding homes were evacuated in response to the incident. Residents have since been able to return.Neighbors told authorities that they heard six to seven shots in the area.On Wednesday evening, UPS released a statement that reads:Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.