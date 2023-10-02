Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac icon, debuts her own Barbie doll

Stevie Nicks may be on the "Edge of Seventeen," but she says the doll reminds her of when she was 27

NEW YORK -- The likeness of Stevie Nicks, former member of rock band Fleetwood Mac, has been immortalized in a new Barbie doll - and the singer-songwriter is made up.

The 75-year-old presented her Barbie doll to fans at her Madison Square Garden show in New York City on Sunday, calling it "Stevie Barbie," a video posted on Instagram on Monday by entertainment company Live Nation showed.

Toy company Mattel, which owns the Barbie brand, made the doll available for preorder for $55 on Monday, but it has already sold out.

The doll, which forms part of Mattel's Barbie Music Series, has smoky eyes and bangs and holds Nicks' signature ribboned tambourine. She wears Nicks' signature platform boots and golden moon necklace and is clad in a flowing black dress inspired by the one the artist wore on the cover of her band's legendary 1977 album "Rumours."

"We wanted to wish Stevie Nicks a happy 75th birthday in the best way possible. So, we created a Barbie doll to capture her iconic style," Mattel said in a statement on Monday. Nicks' birthday was in May.

"Stevie Nicks actually loaned us her signature black dress and boots for us to use as reference for the doll," designer Bill Greening added.

The official Barbie Instagram account shared images of the new doll in a post on Monday, with the caption: "Soulful stage presence. Spellbinding style. With a career that's touched generations of music lovers, @StevieNicks is the latest legend to be celebrated as part of the Barbie Music Series, bringing her inspiring story and chart-topping career to artists and audiences of all ages. #Barbie #YouCanBeAnything."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Nicks said her Stevie Barbie, which she called "so pretty and so soulful and so real," has been with her for several months and added that the doll "means the world" to her.

"When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the 'Rumours' cover style I was very overwhelmed," she wrote. "Of course, I questioned 'would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart...'"

"When I look at her, I see my 27-year-old self All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975 the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart," she added.