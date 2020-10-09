Time is almost up to apply for $335 Extra Credit Grant for North Carolina families with children

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Less than a week is left to apply for a $335 grant designed to help North Carolina families with children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You will get the payment automatically by December 15, if you filed a 2019 North Carolina individual income tax return reporting a qualifying child. You can check this by going to your 2019 NC tax return, looking at Form D-400, and finding line 10a. If you have a number there that is not 0, you will automatically get the $335, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
If you didn't file because you did not exceed the state's filing requirements for filing status (generally $10,000 per year if single and $20,000 per year if married), you may still be eligible, but you must apply by October 15.
The "Extra Credit Grant" is included in the COVID-19 relief bill, HB1105.
While designed to help families with childcare or tutoring school children struggling with online classes, the money can be used for anything.
The Department of Revenue said automatic payments have not gone out yet but they estimate approximately 1.1 million payments will be issued to qualifying individuals before December 15, 2020.
So far, the department has received approximately 6,000 applications for those who did not automatically qualify.
The grant total is $335, no matter how many children you claimed on your tax return.
Also, it is important to note that a tax filing software error has caused some tax returns to show a 0 on line 10a for families that did intend to claim dependent children. You should check your Form D-400 just to be sure.
If you incorrectly have a 0 on that line, you will need to take action in order to correct your tax return and get the $335 credit.
