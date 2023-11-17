What stores are open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2023?

Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will be closed, while Whole Foods and some Starbucks locations will remain open.
If you're planning to shop before or after you eat this Thanksgiving, you're in luck. Some retailers will keep their doors open on Thursday, Nov. 23. This includes some big-name stores, like Whole Foods Market, which will remain open with holiday hours at most locations.
Not every store will be open, however. Target has made a permanent decision to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving. Walmart will also be closed. Here's what we know about store hours on Thanksgiving Day 2023.
Big Lots will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will offer one-day deals, including 50% off toys.
Most stores will be open, but make sure to check with your local store to confirm.
The discount store will be open with extended hours on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.
Stores will be open with limited hours from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and its other subsidiaries will remain open until 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. Pharmacies will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The grocery store will be open on Thanksgiving 2023 but will close early at 2 p.m. local time.
Most locations will be open, but store hours will vary by location.
The market will be open until 4 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.
All stores with be open on Thanksgiving Day with modified store hours. Check your local store location for hours.
Though closed on Thanksgiving, the consumer electronics retailer has extended store hours during the holiday shopping season, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The company will continue its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving Day.
All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.
The retailer will close all stores on Thanksgiving Day, and most locations will be open 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.
The home improvement retailer is closed on Thanksgiving and reopens for Black Friday, with store hours depending on location.
Kohl's will be closed on Thanksgiving 2023 and will reopen at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.
Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with most stores reopening at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday.
Trader Joe's stores are closed nationwide on Thanksgiving, along with Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Walgreens will close its doors on Thanksgiving 2023 for the first time in its company history.
For the fourth year in a row, Walmart stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving.