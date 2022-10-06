Family can reopen viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween display following neighbor complaint

The Plainfield family behind the "Stranger Things" Halloween display has been given the okay by officials to reopen following a neighbor's concerns.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois family behind a popular Halloween display, based on the hit series "Stranger Things," has been given the okay by village officials to re-open the display this weekend.

"I didn't want them to take it down," said Tyler Matula, a fan of the show. "I'm happy they didn't (ban the display.)"

Dave Appel said the seasonal setup dreamed up by his family will return to their front yard Saturday. The announcement comes after he spoke with village officials following complaints by a lone neighbor regarding increased foot traffic the display had caused.

The display has already gotten national attention with the help of social media. The display already surpassed more than 14 million views on TikTok.

"The conversation looked like I had fans in city hall," Appel said. "Very much, 'We love what you're doing. Thank you so much for helping the community and doing something good for the community.'"

The Joliet Police said they are monitoring the situation along Whispering Oaks Court. Police said that the display is on private property and is not violating any ordinances or permits.

Police said that visitors should be mindful if they come to the display.

"I would encourage the public to, if they do travel there, to be mindful where they park," said Sgt. Dwayne English of the Joliet Police Dept. "Also be respectful of the property of others."

The display replicates a scene from the show and features a life-like mannequin dressed as the character Max Mayfield appearing to hover in mid-air.

Appel said the prop was temporarily removed because of bad weather but will return as early as Friday.

While the fuss may have tainted the effort, most visitors hope the wonder that is Halloween will still be fun.

"We hope the neighbors are happy and we don't want to burn any bridges with them," Appel said. "We just want them to be able to enjoy it with us."

Appel said that the full display will run Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. -10 p.m. and Sundays from 4 p.m. -9 p.m. During the week, the display will be up for visitors, but the lights and sound will be turned off.