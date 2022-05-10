wedding

Groom late to wedding after getting stuck in elevator, asks hotel for compensation

By Nic Garcia
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno man late to his wedding after getting stuck in elevator

FRESNO, Calif. -- It was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives, and it was, even though the groom was an hour-and-a-half late to the altar.

Misty and Brandon Valdez tied the knot on Saturday, but not before Brandon and his groomsmen got tied down -- stuck in an elevator.

"Got in the elevator to go down three floors and about halfway down, a jolt. We knew immediately something was a little bit off," said Brandon Valdez.

SEE ALSO | 1K-pound great white shark swimming near Jersey shore

It happened inside the hotel the groom was staying at: the Best Western Clovis Cole.

Within minutes of getting trapped, the Clovis Fire Department was called to help rescue the groom and six others.

"The only thing we could do was just laugh it off at that point," said Valdez.

A funny story now -- but it also came at a cost.

The couple had to skip family photos at the church before the reception.

RELATED | Escaped Alabama inmate Casey White, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police

They say hotel management told them the elevator problem was out of their hands -- but they disagree and would like some kind of compensation for the inconvenience.

"I don't think we're asking for much. At the least a discount, nothing major," said Misty Valdez.

All in all, the couple is thankful to finally be married -- and with a unique story -- for better or for worse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniahotelmarriageelevatorwedding
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING
Misspelled passport threatens to derail Durham man's honeymoon
Wedding woes cost couples; here's how to protect your special day
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
TOP STORIES
9-year-old rushed to hospital after shots fired into Rocky Mount home
2nd house collapses; part of NC 12 along Outer Banks closed
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Shooting in Raleigh leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man
Show More
Fayetteville police locate suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run case
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from long deployment in Kuwait
Man recounts finding woman trapped for 2 days in wrecked SUV
Watch out for scams with hot housing market
More TOP STORIES News