North Carolina readies for transition of National Suicide Prevention Hotline to 988 number

The new, and more easily accessible, National Suicide Prevention Hotline, will begin Saturday.

Instead of having to dial a regular number, anyone needed immediate help can dial 988 to be connected to services during a mental health crisis.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced back in April that the state was awarded $3.3 million to help transition the current 10-digit number to the new 988 number and to get more trained staff in call centers.

"This is going to be a great tool in our toolbox, but it can't be the only thing that we invest in when it comes to affecting suicide rates, and they have increased so we have to have real comprehensives look a the perspective and think more about the upstream," Dr. Nerissa Price said.

Price also hopes the new number will lessen the fear of stigmatization surrounding getting mental health services.
