Sides clash in Pittsboro as supporters, opponents of Confederate monuments hold rallies

By
PITTSBORO, NC (WTVD) -- Supporters and opponents of Confederate monuments gathered in downtown Pittsboro Saturday afternoon to hold opposing rallies.

"(Confederate monuments were) used as a method of intimidation of the black community and other minority communities," said Robert Finch, who showed up in response to the presence of Confederate supporters.

Police closely monitored both rallies.

Last month, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to move the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse, which has been in place since 1907.

Many statue supporters waved flags, and have planted yard signs

The local chapter of the UDC must come up with a plan for the statue by October 1.

There is some debate as to whether the United Daughters of the Confederacy gifted the statue -- which would make it public.

If it's public, the 2015 law which limits removal and alteration of monuments on public grounds would apply.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham man, woman charged in Fuquay-Varina Sheetz shooting
Truck gets stuck under Durham bridge
Get an early taste of NC State fair food this weekend in the Triangle
24-year-old charged after man found dead in Fayetteville
NC State drops to 2-1 at West Virginia
NC Democrat responds after outburst garners national attention
Tennessee band wears T-shirt honoring bullied fan
Show More
Tropical Storm Humberto forms near the Bahamas
Oldest living WWII veteran in US celebrates 110th birthday
A message for viewers with DirectTV and AT&T service
13 Clayton High graduates failed to meet minimum requirements
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
More TOP STORIES News