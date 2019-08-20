confederate monument

Chatham County leaders vote to have courthouse Confederate monument moved

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chatham County leaders voted 4-1 Monday night to pass a motion to remove the Confederate monument sitting outside the Pittsboro courthouse.



By October, the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has to come up with a plan to move the statue, which has stood in its location since 1907.

During the meeting Monday night, nearly 30 people came to the podium to plead their case - some wanting to move the statue, others wanting to keep it where it is.

There is some debate as to whether the United Daughters of the Confederacy gifted the statue -- which would make it public.

If it's public, the 2015 law which limits removal and alteration of monuments on public grounds would apply.
