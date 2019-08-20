Chatham County leaders vote to have courthouse Confederate monument moved

JUST IN: @ChathamCountyNC leaders pass motion 4-1 to terminate license with United daughters of the confederacy for monument in front of courthouse. UDC has to come up with a plan by October 1 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TJ4eHvuw7e — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 20, 2019

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chatham County leaders voted 4-1 Monday night to pass a motion to remove the Confederate monument sitting outside the Pittsboro courthouse.By October, the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has to come up with a plan to move the statue, which has stood in its location since 1907.During the meeting Monday night, nearly 30 people came to the podium to plead their case - some wanting to move the statue, others wanting to keep it where it is.There is some debate as to whether the United Daughters of the Confederacy gifted the statue -- which would make it public.If it's public, the 2015 law which limits removal and alteration of monuments on public grounds would apply.