Durham police searching for suspect in connection with hit-and-run that injured a woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured in June.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on June 26. Officers were called to the intersection of Guthrie Avenue and Angier Avenue. Police said a Honda driven by Bernardino Baltazar Pena, 26, hit a woman who was crossing the street in the crosswalk. Pena attempted to run away on foot but was stopped by bystanders.

According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries and severe burns.

Pena was cited for driving while intoxicated the night of the crash. He was later charged on June 29 with felony serious injury by vehicle, felony hit & run w/ serious injury, driving while license revoked, fail to yield right-of-way at a crosswalk, and fail to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a pedestrian.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450.