Durham police looking for SUV linked to deadly shooting of 17-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are trying to locate a car possibly linked to the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Zaeveon Tucker last week.

Tucker was shot in the back on Oct. 29 in the 100 block of North Driver Street.

The shooting was among six in a 26-hour period in Durham.

17-year-old among those killed in rash of shootings over span of 26 hours in Durham

Police said a silver 2018 Chevrolet Equinox may have been involved.

No charges in the case have been filed at this time.

Durham police are also trying to locate a white Ford F150 truck with a red sticker on the passenger side of the utility box top. The occupants are not considered suspects but may have seen the shooting or suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
