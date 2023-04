James Beard nominee and owner, Chef Victor Albisu, is opening a new taco restaurant in Raleigh.

New taco restaurant coming to Raleigh in summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new taco spot is coming to Raleigh.

Taco Bamba will open its first restaurant in North Carolina in Raleigh's Ridgewood shopping center off Wade Avenue.

The owner, Chef Victor Albisu, is a James Beard nominee.

The restaurant has several locals in northern Virginia and Maryland. The menu features traditional taco favorites as well as a few twists like spaghetti and meat sauce quesadillas.

It is set to open later this summer.

