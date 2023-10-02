North Carolina Taco Bell employee shot multiple times after reportedly giving customer wrong change

A Taco Bell customer got upset and opened fire after receiving the wrong change in the drive thru, according to witnesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Taco Bell customer shot an employee inside the fast food restaurant over the weekend.

It happened at a Taco Bell in Charlotte on Saturday night.

Witnesses told the area ABC affiliate WSOC that the customer was upset over getting the incorrect amount of change when he ordered in the drive thru.

The customer reportedly came inside the restaurant after ordering in the drive thru. Once inside, he opened fire.

One Taco Bell employee, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times. That employee was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

By the time investigators arrived the shooter had left. But after speaking with witnesses and reviewing security footage, officers identified the suspected shooter as 67-year-old Doll McLendon.

Officers tracked McLendon to a nearby apartment complex. After getting warrants for his arrest, they arrested him outside his home.

McLendon faces charges of attempted murder and discharging a weapon in an occupied property.

"Small things like not getting the right change or not getting the right food is not worth killing or shooting someone for sure," customer Jazmyn Jackson said.