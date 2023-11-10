3rd person arrested, charged in murder of 19-year-old Taliyah Watson

Kevon Hicks arrested and charged in the murder of 19-year-old Taliyah Watson, who was killed in Raleigh on Oct. 21.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old Raleigh woman.

Taliyah Watson was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in a shooting on Sawyer Road near McMakin Street.

In the days following the killing, two women -- Jordan Sanders, 23, and A'Shante Freeman, 21 -- were arrested and charged with the murder.

Now, nearly three weeks later, Kevon Terrell Hicks, 26, also faces murder charges.

Raleigh Police Department has not released any details about what led up to the shooting or how all of the suspects tie into what happened.