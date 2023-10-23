Family, friends of murdered Raleigh woman hold balloon release vigil: 'Didn't deserve to die'

Raleigh woman Taliyah Watson was shot and killed Saturday morning. RPD says Jordan Sanders and A'Shante Freeman killed her.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The two women charged with murdering a 19-year-old woman Saturday morning made their first court appearance Monday.

Jordan Sanders, 23, and A'Shante Freeman, 21, are both being charged with the murder of Taliyah Watson. Raleigh police officers said just after midnight Saturday morning the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sawyer Road. Watson was transported to the hospital where she later died.

On Monday, the judge ordered they both Sanders and Freeman be held without bond and have no contact with each other while they are in custody.

"It's an undesignated charge. Depending on how it's alleged in an indictment, you could receive life in prison without parole or the death penalty as worst case scenario," said Wake County District Court judge Mark Stevens.

There has been a memorial established at the Raleigh Walmart where Watson worked. Watson's supervisor told ABC11 she had only been an employee there for a month and in the time she worked there, she always worked around with a smile.

The victim's family affectionately called her Leah. They were moved to tears watching the suspects' court appearances knowing they'll never see her again.

Watson's family and friends then held a balloon release vigil in her honor Tuesday night. Hundreds of people showed up to grieve and show their support.