Child drowns, mother in critical condition in Edgecombe County

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child's body was recovered after he drowned, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. His mother nearly drowned and is in critical condition after emergency responders resuscitated her.

It happened in the 90 block of Lillie Lane in Tarboro.

The Edgecombe County Emergency Management, Tarboro Fire Department, Leggett Fire Department, Rocky Mount Fire Department, Princeville Fire Department, Tar River Dive Team, and Edgecombe County EMS all responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.