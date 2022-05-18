'It's very different from a year ago': Target stock plunges amid disappointing first Quarter results

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today might not be the best day to be a Target C-level executive.Wednesday afternoon, the retailer is on pace for its worst day on the stock market since 1987."Throughout the (first) quarter, we faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time," Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said . "Despite these near-term challenges, our team remains passionately dedicated to our guests and serving their needs."Consumer spending on big-ticket items and other goods, not deemed as necessities, have fallen significantly. Some shoppers are re-evaluating their needs as inflation rates are nearing record-highs as well."It's very different from a year ago for us. Very different," said Grace Fecteau, who moved to the area a year ago with her husband and their son. "It's just gotten worse and worse in terms of buying regular groceries. We hit a lot of Sam's Club and we go to Aldi a lot; Lidl."Target's unwelcome news also comes when gas prices climb to levels that influence drivers to think twice about their next trip."This is the first time that I've ever had to pay $70 to fill up this car. More than double. So it's getting rough," Fecteau said.