Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' breaks music-film streaming record on Disney+

Taylor Swift is unveiling exclusive first looks of new acoustic music every day leading up to the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" stream debut exclusively on Disney+. Listen to "Death by a Thousand Cuts" here.

LOS ANGELES -- It didn't take long for Taylor Swift's latest concert film to break more records.

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" quickly became the most-streamed music film on Disney+ within just days of its release.

The streaming platform says the film had 4.6 million views, for 16.2 million hours of viewing time, this weekend.

That surpasses numbers set by other music-related events and performances on Disney+, such as "Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" and "Black is King: A Film by Beyonce," among others.

The film's theatrical release last year also broke records for concert films, grossing more than $260 million at the global box office.

The 3.5-hour streaming version features material not available in the theatrical release, including four additional acoustic songs.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.