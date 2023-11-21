A Cumberland County teacher was handcuffed outside of school Tuesday as her students chanted "arrest the teacher."

Cumberland County English teacher handcuffed outside class at end of school fundraiser

It was all caught on camera, and it was all in good fun.

Fayetteville police officers slapped the cuffs on Cumberland Polytechnic High School English teacher Andrea Phillips after her students raised the most money for the school's jail-a-thon for Victory Junction.

The full event brought in more than $1,000 and 500 pounds of food for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina.

