facebook

Is Instagram down? Facebook and Instagram images not loading for some users

If you're having trouble loading images on Facebook and Instagram, you aren't alone.

After users began to flood Twitter with complaints early Wednesday about Facebook service disruptions, the company tweeted that it was "aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps."

"We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," the company added.



Images are not loading at all for many people, appearing completely broken or only as white squares, users report.

Facebook-owned Whatsapp also appears to be experiencing issues, according to social media reports.

Wednesday's disruption comes just weeks after an Instagram outage that lasted for more than an hour. During that incident, users were unable to refresh the app and received error messages upon loading.

The company blamed that outage on "a technical issue."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetfacebooksocial mediainstagram
FACEBOOK
Facebook group mocks lawmakers blasting immigrant treatment
Facebook gives all-clear after sarin scare at mail facility in Menlo Park
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
Facebook launching its own currency for 2 billion-plus users
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens ejected from SUV in rollover crash, unlicensed sister charged
Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
4 Triangle stores fined for excessive price-scanner errors
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
70-year-old disqualified from Los Angeles Marathon for cheating
Show More
Texas teen mows front lawn into U.S. flag to honor fallen soldier
NC daycare shut down after worker intentionally dropped baby on head
UNC System changes AP exam policy for all its schools
Displaying your flag for Fourth of July? Here's how to do it properly
Woman killed, man survives apparent home explosion in Charlotte
More TOP STORIES News