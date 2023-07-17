3 teens arrested, face multiple charges in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three teens are facing multiple charges after stealing a vehicle and attempting to run from police in Graham.

Police responded to a call in the area of Providence Road near the City of Burlington, about a victim who had located, and was following his car that was stolen from his home Friday. According to police, after the three suspects in the stolen vehicle realized they were being followed, they jumped out of the vehicle at the end of Climax Street and ran away.

Officers later caught the suspects on Queen Anne Street at Anthony Street in Burlington. Police said all three suspects are 14 years old, and two were in possession of firearms. One of the firearms was stolen from Graham.

The teens are being charged by juvenile petition with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resist, delay, and obstruct a law enforcement officer. Two of the teens are being charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and one teen is being charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The teens were released to their parents at the Graham Police Department.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

ALSO SEE: Durham police investigating series of robberies targeting Hispanic victims