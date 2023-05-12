Terry Sanford High School principal, vice principal suspended

CUMERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The principal and vice principal of Terry Sanford High School in Cumberland County have been suspended with pay.

Cumberland County Schools said Principal John Royvell Godbolt and Vice Principal Quantisha Spencer have been suspended with pay effective May 1.

The school system did not specify the reason behind the decision.

Godbolt has been the principal at Terry Sanford High since July of last year. Spencer started as vice principal in 2022.

Rhonda Hill, a retired educator, has agreed to serve as the interim principal at the school and will be assisted by Tom Hatch, the former principal of Terry Sanford High School until further notice.

