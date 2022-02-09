Dash cam video released from 2020 Tesla autopilot crash that injured 2 law enforcement officers

Newly released dash Cam footage shows the moment a Tesla set on auto pilot crashed into two officers in Nash County.

The incident happened in August of 2020, but ABC11 and other media organizations had to file a lawsuit to have the video released to the public. The video was finally released this week.

The video shows two law enforcement officers standing on the side of the road behind their patrol vehicles at night.

The two officers were investigating a crash that happened early that evening. Suddenly, a car crashes into one of the officer's cruisers pushing it into them. Both officers jump to the ground as the one cruiser continues rolling forward and crashes into the tree line.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver, Devainder Goli, was watching a movie at the time of the accident and has since been charged. No injuries were reported.
