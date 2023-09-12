At emergency meeting UNC trustees mull options after Tez Walker denial

The North Carolina board of trustees held an emergency meeting to discuss legal options to help receiver Tez Walker in his quest to play this season.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Monday to discuss possible legal options to help wide receiver Tez Walker in his quest to play this season.

The closed session was held four days after the NCAA denied Walker's last appeal for eligibility in 2023. Although the official agenda did not mention Walker by name, Tar Heels coach Mack Brown told reporters at his weekly news conference that the meeting was called "to try to figure out all the best options" for Walker.

"We need to all get in the same room and figure out what's best for the young man," Brown said. "These people are concerned and want to help him. I'm proud of that."

Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham attended the meeting. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said that the board heard from both in-house and outside legal counsel but that no decisions have been made and discussions will continue.

"This was an important meeting where we received some legal updates that will help inform us as we do everything possible to support our student-athletes," Guskiewicz said.

On Jan. 11, two days after Walker began classes at North Carolina, the NCAA announced it would be cracking down on waivers for two-time transfers. The guidelines, which were unanimously approved by the Division I Council, state that "multiple-time transfers who cannot demonstrate and adequately document a personal need for medical or safety reasons to depart the previous school are not eligible to compete immediately following their second undergraduate transfer."

Walker and North Carolina argued that mental health challenges at Kent State necessitated a transfer to North Carolina to be closer to his Charlotte home. They also argue that since he was unable to play at his first school, NC Central, because the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic response, he should not be considered a two-time transfer.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson contributed.