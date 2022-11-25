'This is a first': Inflation drives some to dine out instead of cooking Thanksgiving meal

The Farm Bureau estimated the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving feast is up 20%, leading people to weigh whether it was smarter this year to dine out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Farm Bureau estimated the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving feast is up 20%, leading people to weigh whether it was smarter this year to dine out or do it all at home.

Grocery stores remained busy Thanksgiving morning as people were grabbing odds and ends.

"Definitely I've noticed the prices increase," said Greensboro's Brian Owens.

"It is what it is," said Raleigh's Kep Parish.

A survey from the Farm Bureau shows how inflation is impacting wallets. The average cost per person for a table of 10 rose $17 from two years ago.

Wells Fargo said it could be cheaper to eat out for Thanksgiving than cook that meal at home. The financial institution says rising commodity costs affect grocery stores more directly than restaurants.

Colleen Bloom is done cooking for those big holiday gatherings. Between the high cost of all the trimmings and the time it takes to clean everything up, she says dining out is a better pick.

"We've actually never ate out before, so this is a first," said Bloom.

She and her mom are OK with starting a new tradition and enjoyed going to a restaurant.

"I'm kind of over that so it works out," she said.