Traffic

Thanksgiving travel to return to near pre-pandemic levels, AAA says

EMBED <>More Videos

Thanksgiving travel to return to near pre-pandemic levels, AAA says

Roads and airports will be very crowded during the holidays this year, according to AAA.

The American Automobile Association predicts 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving in 2021--that's up 13 percent from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

Air travel will see the most drastic change, as it will increase 80 percent from last year.

"This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year," AAA Travel's Paula Twidale said. "Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday."

Despite the increase in gas prices over the last couple months, AAA said 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers will use a car to get to their destination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficholidaythanksgivingaaatraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News