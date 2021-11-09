Thanksgiving travel to return to near pre-pandemic levels, AAA says

Roads and airports will be very crowded during the holidays this year, according to AAA.The American Automobile Association predicts 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving in 2021--that's up 13 percent from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.Air travel will see the most drastic change, as it will increase 80 percent from last year."This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year," AAA Travel's Paula Twidale said. "Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday."Despite the increase in gas prices over the last couple months, AAA said 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers will use a car to get to their destination.