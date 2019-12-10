The 411: Remembering the man who inspired the ice bucket challenge

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • A live grenade was found inside a dresser at a Durham store. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
  • Krestel Heights High School is one of just five charter schools in the state to be recommended for a 10-year renewal.
  • Pete Frates, a former college baseball player who inspired the ALS ice bucket challenge, has died at 34.
  • Vanna White is hosting Wheel of Fortune tonight on ABC! She's filling in for Pat Sajak after his emergency surgery.
