Meet the 32 women looking for love in Season 28 of ABC's 'The Bachelor'

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.
Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.
Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, N.Y.
Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia
Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.
Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.
Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.
Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas
Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.
Jessica “Jess,” 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.
Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.
Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.
Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.
Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Fla.
Eleni “Lanie,” 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.
Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.
Maria “Lea,” 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**
Alexandra "Lexi," 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.
Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.
Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.
Natalie “Nat,” 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario
Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
Samantha “Sam,” 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.
Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.
Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.
Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.
Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.
Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.
Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.
Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 6:09PM

Season 28 of "The Bachelor" is kicking things off in a big way when the most-ever contestants to arrive at the mansion on night one will open their hearts in the hopes of winning the attention of Joey Graziadei.

From a pro football cheerleader to a radiochemist, 32 women are hoping to meet their match in the 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Graziadei stole America's hearts on season 20 of "The Bachelor" with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion for others. Before his emotional exit, viewers saw him open up about family values and how his search for love has been influenced by those closest to him.

Take a look at the photo gallery above to meet the contestants.

Watch the 28th season of "The Bachelor" starting Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.

