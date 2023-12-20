Meet the 32 women looking for love in Season 28 of ABC's 'The Bachelor'

Season 28 of "The Bachelor" is kicking things off in a big way when the most-ever contestants to arrive at the mansion on night one will open their hearts in the hopes of winning the attention of Joey Graziadei.

From a pro football cheerleader to a radiochemist, 32 women are hoping to meet their match in the 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Graziadei stole America's hearts on season 20 of "The Bachelor" with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion for others. Before his emotional exit, viewers saw him open up about family values and how his search for love has been influenced by those closest to him.

Take a look at the photo gallery above to meet the contestants.

Watch the 28th season of "The Bachelor" starting Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

