'The Bachelorette' star Charity Lawson joins 'Dancing with the Stars' season 32

Charity Lawson got engaged to Dotun Olubeko in the finale and shares what's next for the couple.

LOS ANGELES -- Following the dramatic conclusion of Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette," it was announced that the reality star will be joining the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Season 32 of "DWTS" is returning to ABC and Disney+ in the fall. Each episode will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Charity Lawson is seen here on an episode on "The Bachelorette," that aired on June 26, 2023. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Alfonso Ribeiro will return to the hit show as co-host alongside Julianne Hough, who will be making her co-hosting debut on the reality competition show this fall. Hough's brother Derek Hough will return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Lawson is the second contestant that has been announced as part of the upcoming "DWTS" cast. "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix was the first contestant to be announced as part of the season 32 cast back in July.