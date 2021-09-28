There are new safety standards on the horizon that hope to help eliminate potentially hazardous sleep products for babies.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission launched a baby safety campaign as a CPSC representative says their data shows there are 119 infant deaths annually associated with nursery products, a large percentage of those deaths the agency says are associated with cribs, play yards, inclined sleepers, and swings, where additional products were added and pose a risk of suffocation.
Boppy baby pillows, were recalled earlier this month after eight infant deaths.
CPSC encourages you to take every measure to ensure their sleep spaces are free of clutter.
A new federal safety standard starts next summer that the agency says should eliminate potentially hazardous sleep.
"The requirement will be more stringent for manufactures and it will require manufactures of infant inclined sleep products to make sure the angle of sleep service is less than 10 degrees," Nikki Fleming with CPSC said.
To protect your little one, sign up for recall alerts on the CPSC website. You can't look at a product and know it's been recalled. Many baby items are often sold second-hand, so before you buy, search for product recalls on the agency's website.
119 infant deaths associated with nursery products each year; how a safety agency plans to fix that
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News