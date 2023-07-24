ABC11 is once again the official media sponsor of the event.

The Dessertery: Holiday-themed dessert café coming to Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tickets for a special holiday themed dessert café will go on sale Friday.

ABC11 is the media sponsor for the return of The Dessertery Café at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

The festive café will be open Nov. 17 through Dec. 23. Tickets get you 1 hour access to the exquisitely decorated haven of holiday cheer and access to the all-you-can-eat selection of sweets and hot cocoa.

SAMPLE MENU

On select nights, Santa Claus himself will be at The Dessertery Cafe for pictures and Naughty/Nice List updating.

Tickets are $28 for those 7+ and $15 for ages 2-6, children who have not yet celebrated their second birthday are free but must register as space is limited.

Tickets can be purchased online here, or in person at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts box office.

SEE ALSO | The Rink returns to Red Hat Amphitheater in November